Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5GK | ISIN: US50155Q1004 | Ticker-Symbol: 7XU
Tradegate
19.02.26 | 12:24
11,145 Euro
+0,13 % +0,015
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
KYNDRYL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KYNDRYL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,01011,16512:39
11,01011,16512:33
PR Newswire
19.02.2026 06:01 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kyndryl launches Cyber Defense Operations Center to unify enterprise IT operations

New command hub in India combines network and security operations to improve resilience, speed response and strengthen compliance

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl, a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today launched its first Cyber Defense Operations Center, a next-generation command hub that unifies network operations and security operations into a single, integrated operating model. The new Center is located in Bengaluru, India, providing global customers with deep cybersecurity and network operations expertise to accelerate incident response, resilience, and overall IT performance.

Enterprises are increasingly confronted by rising IT complexity - including AI-driven cyber risks, costly downtime, and growing expectations for continuous service delivery, and they face mounting pressure to deliver always-on, highly secure digital services. According to the 2025 Kyndryl Readiness Report, only 31% of organizations are ready for external business risks, citing technology complexity as a top barrier to scaling AI. This shift is being accelerated by the rise of agentic AI operating autonomously across cloud, data centers, and edge environments, making it untenable for network and security operations to function in isolation.

"As AI adoption surges and hybrid IT environments become more distributed, enterprises face faster, more intelligent cyber risks - and a growing shortage of skilled talent to manage them," said Paul Savill, Global Cyber Security and Resiliency, Network and Edge Practice Leader, Kyndryl. "Kyndryl's Cyber Defense Operations Center introduces a unified, agile operating model that combines AI-enabled insights with deep networking and security expertise, helping customers strengthen resilience, accelerate incident response, and increase end-to-end visibility across the IT ecosystem."

Kyndryl's Cyber Defense Operations Center breaks down traditional silos to deliver real-time visibility, unified monitoring, and collaborative analysis across the network and security landscape. Featuring end-to-end services - spanning advisory, design and implementation, and managed operations - the Center helps enterprises modernize and operate their IT environments with greater security, efficiency, and uptime.

Kyndryl's approach offers a unique combination of capabilities, supported by the Company's global network of security and network specialists trained to operate complex, mission-critical environments at scale, including:

  • AI-enabled assessment services - The Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework is embedded into the network security assessment services to evaluate customer environments, identify operational and security gaps, and prioritize remediation - creating a data-driven roadmap for modernization and managed operations.
  • Role-based operational dashboards and collaboration - Persona-driven dashboards provide tailored, real-time insights for executives, security and network teams, incident commanders, and DevSecOps leaders - improving visibility and collaboration across roles.
  • Automated end-to-end operations at scale - Integrated runbooks, security telemetry, playbooks, and rationalized toolsets reduce manual handoffs, and alert fatigue to accelerate detection and response while providing Zero Trust support.

Kyndryl's Cyber Defense Operations Center builds upon the company's established global footprint of security operations centers and network operations centers located across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The Center will be integrated into Kyndryl Bridge, the company's AI-powered open-integration platform, to provide a single operational view of network and security telemetry. Together, these centers provide 24x7 monitoring, threat detection, incident response, and network performance management for customers worldwide. Kyndryl plans to expand the Center beyond the India location to support growing global demand and accelerate adoption of Kyndryl's integrated operating model.

The new Center is the latest addition to Kyndryl's robust portfolio of network and security services designed for the AI era - including advanced data center networking, secure access service edge (SASE), and quantum-safe networking services.

Learn more about Kyndryl's security and resiliency services and network and edge services.

About Kyndryl
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation, and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages, and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day.For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Kyndryl Press Contact
 [email protected]

Forward-looking statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements often contain words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "objectives," "opportunity," "plan," "position," "predict," "project," "should," "seek," "target," "will," "would" and other similar words or expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation statements concerning the Company's plans, objectives, goals, beliefs, business strategies, future events, business condition, results of operations, financial position, business outlook and business trends and other non-historical statements, are forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of?the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual outcomes or results may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's?most recent?Annual Report on Form 10-K, and may be further updated from time to time in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Kyndryl

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.