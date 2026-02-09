Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EGT) ("Eguana" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance energy storage systems, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Shadow Power ("Shadow"), pioneers in developing, owning, and operating dynamic fleets of flexible and dispatchable energy resources, to deploy fleets of distributed energy storage systems as grid modernization infrastructure.

Through the partnership, Shadow will deliver financial solutions for utilities and homeowners avoiding the need for stakeholders to use their own capital for asset deployment and will dispatch the fleets using Shadow developed software technology optimized for specific utility requirements. Eguana will deliver the advanced energy storage systems for behind the meter installations using its own fleet management software and services to ensure peak value to stakeholders. The fleets will manage local peaks and defer traditional capital investments for utilities while delivering resiliency and grid capacity on existing grid infrastructure.

Recent changes to the Energy Storage investment tax credit (ITC) rules in the US recognize that individually owned energy storage systems have made limited contributions to grid modernization and have re-focused tax credits on corporate ownership models. Corporate owners are willing and able to stack value streams created withing advanced battery fleets, maximizing the return on investment and productivity.

"We were looking for a partner with utility experience that could deliver the full suite of virtual power plant capabilities and the Eguana solutions have been tried and tested in utility environments for many years," commented Michael Ruehlman, Chief Executive Officer at Shadow.

Eguana CEO Justin Holland added: "Shadow's third-party ownership model simplifies the sales process and bridges a clear gap in the market for utilities that need advanced battery capability throughout the feeder system to extract additional value from current grid infrastructure, especially in deregulated market that cover the largest populations."

The initial partnership agreement has a target of $75M investment across several market opportunities in the United States and Canada over the next 18-24 months.

About Shadow Power

Shadow Power is pioneering the development of resilient, reliable power plants through the aggregation of distributed energy resources. By providing bi-directional energy-as-a-service, Shadow Power enables energy companies and their customers to optimize grid interactions, enhance energy reliability, and maximize the value of their assets. With advanced software solutions and a commitment to sustainability, Shadow Power is shaping the future of energy markets. Learn more at www.shadowpower.com.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Eguana's vision is to build the grid of the future by delivering flexible, modular, and cost-effective alternatives to traditional grid upgrades. Our technology provides value to all key stakeholders - from the consumer, to the electricity retailer, the distribution utility, and the system operator.

Since 1998, Eguana Technologies has connected utilities with consumers through its high-performance commercial and residential energy storage solutions. The Eguana product suite has been designed from the ground up with both the end user and the utility in mind to transition the power grid seamlessly.

Manufactured in local facilities across the globe to ensure compliance and quality, Eguana's standardized platform allows the flexibility to ensure each product solution is optimized for use in major grid modernization markets.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or @EguanaTech on X.

