Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EGT) ("Eguana" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance energy storage systems, is pleased to announce a collaboration agreement with one of Alberta's Investor-Owned Electricity Distributors to demonstrate the value of customer-sited energy storage systems in relieving distribution system constraints caused by load growth and increasing distributed solar installations in the context of Alberta's competitive electricity market.

The project will deploy Eguana's advanced battery energy storage systems in new residential developments on feeders experiencing rapid load growth. Working closely with the homebuilders, the companies will integrate these systems into homes, providing participating homeowners with the added benefit of backup power during grid outages.

The demonstration will quantify the benefits of distributed storage in mitigating grid constraints and evaluate the business model for delivering these services while complying with Alberta's market regulations. By leveraging Eguana's technology and the utility partner's distribution expertise, the project aims to create a scalable solution for grid resiliency and customer value that can be employed across Alberta and similar markets.

This initiative will leverage capabilities currently being developed and demonstrated on the Eguana EdgeTM platform with previously announced support from PrairiesCan and the City of Medicine Hat through Decentralized Energy Canada's Energy Innovation Challenge, further advancing Eguana's mission to integrate decentralized energy solutions into utility operations.

"This project allows us to showcase how distributed energy storage can deliver real value to both utilities and homeowners in a deregulated market like Alberta's," said Brent Harris, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Eguana Technologies Inc. "While distribution utilities stand to gain the most from distributed storage, in these cases the full value of the deployed storage fleet capacity can only be realized through a third party ownership model or other contractual arrangements."

Forward Looking Statements

