Carnival PLC - CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09

CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on 31 January 2026 Carnival plc had 217,413,915 issued ordinary shares of US $1.66 each admitted to trading. Carnival plc holds 28,927,231 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Although Carnival plc has 188,486,684 issued and outstanding ordinary shares, 42,876,272 ordinary shares held by Carnival Corporation do not carry the right to vote (in accordance with the Articles of Association of Carnival plc).

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Carnival plc is 145,610,412. The above figure of 145,610,412 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Carnival plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

9 February 2026