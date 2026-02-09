Anzeige
Sagax AB: Year-end Report 2025

2025 FINANCIAL YEAR

  • Rental revenue increased 8% to SEK 5,378 M (SEK 4,994 M in the year-earlier period).
  • Profit from property management attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders increased 3% to SEK 4,442 M (4,296).
  • Profit from property management per Class A and B share after dilution increased 4% to SEK 12.38 (11.95).
  • Property revaluation had an impact on profit of SEK 171 M (558).
  • Revaluation of financial instruments had an impact on profit of SEK -13 M (1,104).
  • Profit after tax for the year attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders was SEK 4,048 M (5,255).
  • Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 3,641 M (3,586), corresponding to SEK 9.89 (9.85) per Class A and B share after dilution.
  • Net investments in properties amounted to SEK 5,272 M (6,683), of which property acquisitions accounted for SEK 4,733 M (5,698).
  • During the year, Sagax invested SEK 1,403 M in Retail Estates NV, which is listed on Euronext in Brussels and Amsterdam.
  • The Board of Directors proposes that the dividend per Class A and B share be raised to SEK 3.70 (3.50). The Board also proposes a dividend of SEK 2.00 (2.00) per Class D share through a quarterly payment of SEK 0.50. The dividend proposal is in accordance with the company's dividend policy.

FOURTH QUARTER OF 2025

  • Rental revenue increased 6% to SEK 1,390 M (SEK 1,315 M in the year-earlier period).
  • Profit from property management attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders increased 3% to SEK 1,106 M (1,079).
  • Profit from property management per Class A and B share after dilution increased 3% to SEK 3.08 (3.00).
  • Property revaluation had an impact on profit of SEK 686 M (101).
  • Revaluation of financial instruments had an impact on profit of SEK 66 M (29).
  • Profit after tax for the period attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders was SEK 1,799 M (999).
  • Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 784 M (882), corresponding to SEK 2.13 (2.42) per Class A and B share after dilution.
  • Net investments in properties amounted to SEK 1,615 M (841), of which property acquisitions accounted for SEK 1,675 M (611).

FORECAST FOR 2026

Profit from property management for 2026 attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders, meaning profit before revaluations and tax, based on the current property portfolio, announced acquisitions and divestments and current exchange rates, is expected to amount to SEK 4,500 M.

For further information, please contact CEO David Mindus, tel +46 8 545 83 540.

About AB Sagax
AB Sagax is a property company whose business concept is to invest in commercial properties, primarily in the warehouse and light industrial segment. Sagax's property holdings per 31 December 2025 amounted to 5,371,000 square metres, distributed over 1,043 properties. AB Sagax (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. More information is available at www.sagax.se.

This information is information that AB Sagax (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on February 9, 2026, at 03:00 p.m. CET.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

