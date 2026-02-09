

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sagax AB (SAGA-A.ST) revealed a profit for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at SEK4.048 billion, or SEK11.22 per share. This compares with SEK5.255 billion, or SEK14.78 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to SEK5.378 billion from SEK4.994 billion last year.



Sagax AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK4.048 Bln. vs. SEK5.255 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK11.22 vs. SEK14.78 last year. -Revenue: SEK5.378 Bln vs. SEK4.994 Bln last year.



