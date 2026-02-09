Nukkleus Inc. Announces Corporate Rebranding: Changes Name to T3 Defense Inc. and Ticker Symbol to DFNS

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS), formerly Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK), today announced a corporate rebrand that formalizes the company's strategy as a holding entity focused on building the asymmetric edge that shapes the future of defense by acquiring and scaling defense businesses positioned at structurally constrained points of the industrial base. The rebrand to T3 Defense and the adoption of the DFNS ticker is intended to clarify the company's positioning for investors, customers, and its current and future strategic partners. The company's common stock will continue to trade on the NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol DFNS, effective February 9, 2026. No action is required by shareholders as a result of the name or ticker symbol change.

Menny Shalom, CEO of T3 Defense noted, "Defense bottlenecks don't show up in headlines; they show up on factory floors, in qualification queues, and in programs that can't afford delays. We've built a portfolio of defense businesses with long-term contracts, deep qualifications, and real operating constraints. T3 Defense is focused on scaling that execution across a federated portfolio, relieving pressure at critical choke points and strengthening the industrial foundation required to support military readiness and operational effectiveness."

As global defense spending accelerates, production delays increasingly originate below the prime-contractor level, specifically specialized suppliers operating at program-critical points across the defense industrial base, including suppliers supporting OEM platforms. This is where strategic value exists as they are difficult to replace and slow to scale. Several of T3 Defense's subsidiaries already operate at these pressure points, supporting programs tied to air defense, homeland security, and AI for defense, among others. This includes participation in Israel's national missile defense and air-defense architecture, such as Iron Dome, alongside other multi-year defense contracts that provide revenue visibility and operational continuity.

T3 Defense applies a disciplined, repeatable M&A framework built around three distinct acquisition vectors: time-to-value execution, consisting of already-operating businesses where performance improvements can be realized rapidly through pricing discipline, productivity gains, procurement optimization, and improved capacity utilization; bottleneck and capacity, defined by scarce, difficult-to-replace production nodes and specialized processes that are critical to program delivery; and qualification and access, comprising companies embedded in defense programs with established prime-contractor relationships, compliance maturity, and customer trust that reduce switching risk and accelerate growth.

The new identity reflects an operating model the company has been executing across its portfolio of defense subsidiaries, which support long-cycle national security programs and maintain active contracts with leading defense original equipment manufacturers. These subsidiaries operate across engineering, manufacturing, and software, supplying mission-critical components, systems, and capabilities embedded deep within defense programs where reliability, qualification, and delivery certainty are paramount. By strengthening these critical industrial capabilities, T3 Defense aims to improve OEM reliability, accelerate delivery timelines, and ensure defense forces receive mission-ready systems when operational demand requires them.

Therefore, each acquisition is viewed as a building block in a compounding system where existing contracts, qualifications, and operational experience increase the value and reduce the risk of future acquisitions. By expanding scarce industrial capacity and deepening program-level access, the portfolio is designed to become more scalable over time.

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS), formerly Nukkleus Inc., is a federated holding company focused on acquiring and operating mission-critical defense businesses embedded in long-cycle national security programs. The company targets defense businesses operating at constrained, qualification-driven, or execution-critical points across the industrial base where strategic value exists and where qualification, capacity, and execution are decisive. Through disciplined M&A, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized operating autonomy, T3 Defense seeks to strengthen critical defense capabilities and compound long-term value.

