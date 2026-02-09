Czechoslovak Group A.S.: CSG and PGZ Establish Cooperation on the Offering of a Modular Mining Deployment System on a Tatra Chassis for Export Markets

The industrial and technological group CSG, whose majority shareholder and CEO is Michal Strnad, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Polish state-owned company Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) covering the integration of a modular mining deployment system onto Tatra vehicle platforms and the joint offering of this solution on export markets. The agreement was signed during the international defence exhibition World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the new mining system mounted on a Tatra 6×6 chassis was presented for the first time.

The parties to the cooperation agreement are Czechoslovak Group a.s. (CSG), Czechoslovak Group Polska Sp. z o.o. (CSG Polska), and the Polish state-owned company Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa S.A. (PGZ).

The agreement concerns commercial and technological cooperation between CSG and PGZ and enables the offering of the modular mining deployment system integrated on Tatra chassis on third-country markets. At the same time, it was agreed that one of the first markets where this solution may be offered is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The agreement between CSG and PGZ is also fully aligned with the Saudi government's policy on production localisation and its "Vision 2030" programme, which will allow partial production of the solution through a domestic licensed manufacturer of Tatra chassis operating in Saudi Arabia.

Another potential sales direction is a European NATO member state, while the agreement also allows for the expansion of cooperation to additional markets. This applies in particular, though not exclusively, to countries whose armed forces already operate vehicles based on Tatra chassis.

"The agreement that has just been signed represents another stage in the cooperation between CSG and PGZ. In this case, the cooperation has a project-based character and concerns a specific solution. We believe that the modular mining deployment system mounted on a Tatra chassis will attract strong market interest. Many countries are currently seeking modern solutions in this category. Our main strengths are the high quality of the product, flexibility in contract execution options, and extensive experience in delivering complex defence projects, including technology transfer," said Wojciech Grzonka, Chairman of the Board of CSG Polska.

"This is also another example of the synergies arising from cooperation between CSG and PGZ. We will actively seek new potential export markets for this solution and at the same time anticipate expanding cooperation with the Polish defence industry group PGZ and its subsidiaries into additional product areas," he added.

- PGZ sees the business and industrial cooperation with Czechoslovak Group (CSG) as mutually beneficial. PGZ is the manufacturer of one of the most advanced modular scatterable mining systems in the world, that is already being delivered to the Polish Armed Forces, CSG on the other hand is a globally recognized defence conglomerate and the supplier of reliable all-terrain chassis under Tatra-brand. Mutual cooperation between two experienced manufacturers expands the opportunities to offer the Modular Mine Laying System to completely new foreign customers. I am convinced that this is only the beginning of extensive joint efforts aimed at the expanding the export markets for both companies," said Marcin Idzik, Vice Chairman of the Management Board of PGZ S.A.

The Modular Mine Laying System is a modern mining solution developed and manufactured by Bydgoskie Zaklady Elektromechaniczne "Belma" S.A., a company that is part of the PGZ Group. The system features full automation of the deployment of mine barriers of varying sizes, mining densities and selectable self-destruction times. The depth of the minefield ranges from 60 to 180 metres, with a length of up to 1,800 metres. Belma is also the manufacturer of the MN-123 mines used in this system.

The Modular Mine Laying System (MMLS) is a brand new PGZ solution that allows for endless customization according to customer requirements and needs. The launcher modules can be fitted in any number and configuration on both wheeled and tracked chassis, as well as unmanned platforms. The Modular Mine Laying System, known in Poland as PMN Baobab-K (mounted on a all-terrain 8x8 chassis), is covered by a procurement contract concluded with the Ministry of Defence in 2023. In December 2025, the Polish Armament Agency and Huta Stalowa Wola S.A. (part of the PGZ Group) signed another contract for the delivery of a tracked version of the mine-laying system, the TMN Baobab-G.

About CSG

CSG N.V. ("CSG") is a Dutch company and a leading European defence group, with its principal management headquarters located in Prague, Czech Republic. CSG develops and supplies defence and industrial technologies that contribute to a safer and more stable future. CSG focuses on the development and production of strategically important products, systems, and technologies across the defence and ammunition sectors and other related industries, such as aerospace. The Group operates key manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia, and India, and exports its products worldwide. CSG continues to invest in the growth of its portfolio of companies and the expansion of its core business activities. Key members of the Group include Excalibur Army (Czech Republic, land systems), Tatra Trucks (Czech Republic, vehicles), MSM Group (Slovakia, artillery ammunition) and The Kinetic Group (United States, small-calibre ammunition). CSG employs more than 14,000 people across its integrated and affiliated companies. In 2024, the Group's annual reported revenues amounted to EUR 4.0 billion. CSG is traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol CSG.

For more information, visit: https://czechoslovakgroup.com/en

About CSG Polska

CSG is a long-term partner of the Polish defence industry in the implementation of key technical modernisation programmes of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland. Responsibility for the development of cooperation on the Polish market lies with Czechoslovak Group Polska, headquartered in Warsaw, which was established at the end of 2024. To date, cooperation with Polish companies has included, among other things, technology transfer that enabled the launch of production of 155 mm artillery ammunition for Krab self-propelled howitzers at facilities belonging to the PGZ Group. Another example of mutually beneficial cooperation with PGZ is the introduction of production of 4×4 tactical multi-purpose vehicles (known in Poland as Waran) at Huta Stalowa Wola S.A. and its subsidiary plants. These vehicles are supplied to the armed forces in several configurations. CSG's offering for the Polish defence industry and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland is broad and multi-layered. The core principles of CSG's activities in Poland are partnership, the creation of synergies and long-term business relationships, including cooperation on the international defence market with both state-owned and private entities.

About PGZ

The Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) is the leader of the national defense industry and one of the largest defense conglomerates in Central Europe. We bring together nearly 70 companies - modern industrial plants, service facilities, and research centers that are key to the Polish defense sector. PGZ's offer addresses the full spectrum of needs of modern armed forces and other clients - from individual soldier weapons and equipment, through communication systems, optoelectronics, ammunition production, radar reconnaissance systems, barrel artillery, specialized transport vehicles, armored equipment, air defense and missile defensesystems, all the way to shipbuilding for the needs of naval forces. At the same time, we possess comprehensive MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) capabilities.

Press Service of the CSG Group

Andrej?Círtek, spokesperson

phone.: +420 602 494 208??

E-mail:?andrej.cirtek@czechoslovakgroup.cz?