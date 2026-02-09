Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF), a leader in low-power 5G IoT asset tracking, is pleased to announce the release of a new case study featuring Examinetics, a leading provider of mobile occupational health services in the US.

The new case study highlights how Examinetics has used BeWhere's compact BeMini asset trackers to improve the management of high-value portable medical testing equipment. The deployment keeps track of portable audiometers and screening kits that are critical to Examinetics' mission to "help America's workers stay safe, healthy, and productive."

The rechargeable BeMini tracker is pocket-sized (2¼"x 1½" x ¾ "), weighs only 50 grams, and provides the ability to customize reporting configurations to extend battery life for months. Operating on the T-Mobile for Business low-power 5G LTE-M networks, the device leverages national coverage with minimal energy consumption.

"Keeping accurate and up-to-date tracking of our portable screening and testing equipment is vital," said Ryan Shulte, Operations Director, Examinetics. "With BeMini, we can ensure our health professionals have the equipment they need on-site, on time, every time-significantly improving our efficiency and service delivery to customers nationwide."

Meghan Price, Director of Sales at BeWhere, added: "The BeMini is ideal for Examinetics' operations. Its small size, long battery life, and affordable cost structure make it a simple but powerful solution to support occupational health service delivery. Our collaboration with Examinetics, T-Mobile for Business and Kore illustrates how asset tracking can be a cost-effective way to improve compliance, reduce downtime, and scale services."

"This collaboration shows how evolving IoT technology is reshaping health services," said Mike DeSalvo, Sr. Director of Channels at KORE. "BeWhere's participation in the T-Mobile for Business Registered Partner Program allows KORE to introduce and support T-Mobile's direct sales teams with low-power 5G connectivity for asset tracking solutions like this. Through reliable connectivity and program collaboration, KORE helps enable partners such as BeWhere to bring their solutions to market within the T-Mobile ecosystem."

Download the full Examinetics case study: Examinetics Case Study (https://bit.ly/4kgZCLa)

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) specializes in low-power 5G IoT wide-area tracking technology, creating remote monitoring solutions that address cost, power, and environmental challenges. In just 6 years, the company has experienced rapid growth, collaborating with Fortune 500 companies, top resellers and installers to deploy hundreds of thousands of trackers across numerous sectors, including transportation, construction, logistics, utilities, health, and government.

BeWhere's tracking solutions are designed to be both cost-effective and simple to implement, significantly expanding the scope of assets that can be connected. These connected devices generate data that powers intelligent AI management platforms. By increasing the number of connected devices, BeWhere enhances the capabilities and growth potential of AI solutions.

About Examinetics

Examinetics is the nation's leading provider of mobile occupational health solutions, offering comprehensive services across the entire employee lifecycle. Through a combination of onsite technicians, a nationwide near-site clinic network, and technology-enabled on-demand options, Examinetics helps organizations reduce business disruption, lower compliance costs, and keep America's workers safe, healthy, and productive. Learn more at www.examinetics.com.

About Kore

BMP (Business Mobility Partners, a KORE Company) serves as an Authorized Distributor, National Indirect Master Agent, and Premier IoT Channel Partner for T-Mobile for Business in the United States. KORE provides T-Mobile's mobile communications products and service plans to businesses, acting as a bridge between T-Mobile and solution providers, VARs, ISVs, and MSPs.

