Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF), an innovative pioneer and provider of low-power 5G IoT wide area asset tracking solutions, today announced that it has completed the commercial soft launch phase of its collaboration with Ford Pro, the commercial division within Ford Motor Company, integrating BeWhere's suite of innovative devices into Ford Pro Telematics Software. Ford Pro customers can now access BeWhere's fourth-generation tracking solutions-including the BeTen+, BeSol+, and BeWired+ devices with the ability to intelligently switch between indoor/outdoor location technologies -directly through the Ford Pro ecosystem.

"This integration means Ford Pro customers can now track not only their vehicles but also the tools, trailers, and equipment that keep their operations running," said Brian Boychuk, Chief Commercial Officer at BeWhere. "By delivering this visibility within the Ford Pro Telematics Software they already use, it's helping customers gain real-time insights that reduce lost equipment, cut operating costs, and ultimately improve return on assets."

"Fleet managers are often responsible for thousands of dollars' worth of tools and equipment that are critical for working at job sites or delivering services to their customers," said Matt Krukin, North America Head of Ford Pro Solutions. "From the garage to the worksite or a customer's front door, with BeWhere we extend our support beyond vehicles with Ford Pro Telematics with Asset Tracking to help fleets view and manage equipment with asset trackers and vehicles all on one map."

BeWhere's battery powered, solar rechargeable and wired asset tracking devices are engineered for long battery life and rugged performance in demanding environments, making them ideal for a variety of industries including construction, service contractors, landscaping, government, and utilities.

About BeWhere Holdings Inc.

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) specializes in low-power 5G IoT wide-area tracking technology, creating remote monitoring solutions that address cost, power, and environmental challenges. Over the last 6 years, the company has experienced rapid growth, collaborating with Fortune 500 companies, top resellers and installers to deploy hundreds of thousands of trackers across numerous sectors, including transportation, construction, logistics, utilities, health, and government.

BeWhere's tracking solutions are designed to be both cost-effective and simple to implement, significantly expanding the scope of assets that can be connected. These connected devices generate data that powers intelligent AI management platforms. By increasing the number of connected devices, BeWhere enhances the capabilities and growth potential of AI solutions.

