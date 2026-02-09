

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crypto market sentiment remains in extreme fear territory even as Bitcoin recovered from Friday's low of $60k. Crypto market sentiment was also pressured by reports of Chinese regulators advising financial institutions to curb holdings of U.S. Treasuries citing concerns over concentration risk as well as market volatility.



The CMC Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market is just tad above the year-low of 5 (extreme fear) recorded on Friday. The index is currently at 9 versus 8 a day earlier.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently at $2.36 trillion, losing 2.6 percent in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume has also decreased 7.5 percent overnight to $103 billion. Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, close to 80 have recorded overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency has declined 2.7 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $69,486.65. The current price is around 45 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 11 percent in the past week and is grappling with year-to-date losses of 20.6 percent. The 24-hour trading ranged between $72,206.91 and $68,291.03.



Despite the decline, Bitcoin has maintained the 13th rank in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Data from Coinglass shows that Virginia-headquartered Strategy Inc (MSTR), the leading Bitcoin treasury company led by Bitcoin champion Michael Saylor on Monday acquired 1,142 Bitcoins worth $90 million, lifting its total holdings of Bitcoins to 714,646 or 3.403 percent of the total Bitcoin supply. The average cost of the holdings is $76,056.



With the crypto market's anchor asset Bitcoin trading around the $70k level, losses in the top ranked Bitcoin Treasury company Strategy Inc (MSTR) have increased. Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. had witnessed net inflows of $371 million on Friday versus net outflows of $434 million on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with inflows of $232 million.



Ethereum has tumbled 3.3 percent overnight as it declined to $2,059.20. The leading alternate coin is now trading 58 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,148.12 and $2,008.36.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has plunged to the 76th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $17 million on Friday versus net outflows of $81 million a day earlier. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped outflows with $45 million.



4th ranked XRP dropped 1.5 percent overnight to trade at $1.43, around 63 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB slipped 2.6 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $630.35. BNB is trading 54 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana dropped 3.6 percent overnight to $85.39. SOL's current price is around 71 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall erased 0.33 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2778. The trading price is 37 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin also lost 3 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.09521. DOGE is now trading 87 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Bitcoin Cash (BCH) recorded an overnight decline of 2.6 percent and is currently trading at $521.22 which is 88 percent below the cryptocurrency's record high.



