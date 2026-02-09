Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. ("Kyndryl" or the "Company") (NYSE: KD).

On February 9, 2026, Kendryl reported it will delay filing its 10-Q, because it ". . . is reviewing its cash management practices, related disclosures (including regarding the drivers of the Company's adjusted free cash flow metric), the efficacy of the Company's internal control over financial reporting, and certain other matters following the Company's receipt of voluntary document requests from the Division of Enforcement of the Securities and Exchange Commission . . . relating to such matters."

Additionally, on February 9, 2026, the Company reported the departures of its CFO and General Counsel.

On this news, Kyndryl's stock was down more than 54% during intraday trading on February 9, 2026.

