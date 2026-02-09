Anzeige
Montag, 09.02.2026
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
ACCESS Newswire
09.02.2026 17:38 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FedEx: Celebrate World Soil Day: The Climate Solution Beneath Our Feet

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / While we often look to the sky for climate solutions - like wind turbines and solar panels - one of the most powerful technologies is right under our feet. This World Soil Day, we celebrate more than just the ground we walk on, but it's un-canny capability to store CO2.

Soil: Nature's Carbon Storage System

Recent breakthroughs in Enhanced Weathering (EW) are turning agricultural fields into carbon sponges. As highlighted in a recent Research Update from the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture (YCNCC), EW accelerates a natural geological process. In nature, rain combines with CO2 to form a mild acid that slowly breaks down rocks over thousands of years, locking away carbon. By spreading finely crushed rock, like basalt or limestone, over farmland, farmers can enhance this natural process and help soil lock away carbon much faster - keeping it out of the atmosphere for thousands of years.

Good for the Earth, Great for Farmers

But it's not just about carbon; it's about soil health, too. The beauty of EW lies in its co-benefits.

As explained by industry experts like Jigar Shah, this process acts as a powerful soil amendment. The crushed rock raises soil pH in acidic fields and releases essential nutrients like magnesium, calcium, and potassium. Think of it like a multivitamin for soil.

Farmers who adopt these practices are seeing tangible results: stronger root systems, better nutrient uptake, and potentially lower fertilizer bills. It is a climate solution that directly supports rural economies and could improve food security while supporting climate adaptation.

Why We Need Real Data

To make sure these solutions work on a bigger scale, scientists and farmers need solid proof. As noted in the recent YCNCC white paper Agricultural Soil Carbon: A Call for Improved Evidence, relying on models alone isn't enough. To build a high-integrity carbon offset market, we must move toward empirical "measure-and-remeasure" approaches.

Just like how pharmaceuticals are tested carefully before being widely used, carbon farming needs real-world data from farms - not just computer models based on limited experiments. This way, we can trust that carbon is truly stored in the soil.

Digging Deeper

This World Soils Day, let's recognize that healthy soil is the foundation of a healthy climate. By combining natural geological processes with modern data science and farming wisdom, we could unlock a gigaton-scale solution that benefits everyone-from the smallholder farmer to the global atmosphere.

The soil beneath us isn't just dirt - it's a powerful nature-based climate solution. Let's celebrate it and help it work even harder.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/celebrate-world-soil-day-the-climate-solution-beneath-our-feet-1134854

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
