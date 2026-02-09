Remedy Entertainment Oyj: Jean-Charles Gaudechon appointed as the CEO of Remedy

Remedy Entertainment Plc Stock exchange release February 9, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. EET

Jean-Charles Gaudechon appointed as the CEO of Remedy

Remedy Entertainment Plc's Board of Directors has today appointed Jean-Charles Gaudechon as the CEO of Remedy Entertainment Plc as of 1st of March 2026. Markus Mäki, the interim CEO and co-founder, will continue as the interim CEO until Gaudechon begins his tenure, and continues to support Remedy and the CEO thereafter.

Jean-Charles Gaudechon (M.Sc.), 48, born in France, brings over 20 years of leadership experience from the global gaming and digital entertainment industry. His career spans senior leadership roles at international gaming companies, including Electronic Arts and CCP Games, where he held senior executive positions with full P&L responsibility.

"I am delighted to announce the appointment of Jean-Charles (JC) Gaudechon to lead Remedy into a phase of profitable growth. His proven history in growing gaming franchises and successfully leading international studios is an excellent fit to the current stage of Remedy's business. Under JC's leadership, we are well-positioned to significantly accelerate growth, guide Remedy towards greater independence through self-publishing, and deliver sustained value to our players, partners, and shareholders" says Henri Österlund, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"I'm excited and honored to join Remedy at a pivotal time. The studio has a unique creative identity and a strong pipeline. My commitment is to protect what makes it special, deliver exceptional games, and scale Remedy in a way that builds lasting value. Remedy has the voice and the ambition to be a pillar of the industry's future. We will stay close to players, earn their time and trust, and strengthen our independence in how we build and publish our games, while continuing to work closely with the partners who have supported us along the way. I will be moving to Finland with my family and I'm incredibly excited about getting to work directly with the team at the studio", commented Jean-Charles Gaudechon.

More information

Aapo Kilpinen, Investor Relations & Business Development Manager

Phone: +358 44 522 0595

Email: aapo.kilpinen@remedygames.com

Remedy in brief

Remedy Entertainment Plc is a pioneering, globally renowned video game company founded in 1995 and headquartered in Finland with an office in Stockholm, Sweden. Known for its story-driven and visually stunning action games, Remedy has created multiple successful, critically acclaimed franchises such as Control, Alan Wake and Max Payne. Remedy also develops its own Northlight game engine and tools technology that powers many of its games. Remedy's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's main list.

