Electronic Caregiver, inc.: Amazon Showcases Addison Care at National Rural Health Leadership Conference, Showcasing the First Fully Orchestrated AI-Driven Care Infrastructure Built for Rural America

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / At the 2026 AHA Rural Health Care Leadership Conference, Amazon is showcasing Addison Care, the nation's most comprehensive AI-driven virtual care and TeleCare orchestration platform, purpose-built to address the most urgent challenges facing rural healthcare systems today.

Presented in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Addison Care is being introduced to rural health leaders as a deployment-ready solution that extends care from the clinic into the home, augments overstretched providers, supports family caregivers, and delivers continuous, longitudinal engagement for aging and chronically ill populations-without adding staff or disrupting workflows.

Unlike traditional point solutions that address only fragments of care, Addison Care functions as a unified orchestration layer spanning the patient at home, the clinic, the EHR, the hospital, caregivers, payers, and intermediary TeleCare services. The result is a continuously active care presence-always on, always engaged-designed to close the gaps legacy healthcare infrastructure was never built to solve.

"Rural healthcare doesn't suffer from a lack of ideas. It suffers from a lack of scalable, integrated execution," said Anthony Dohrmann, CEO of Electronic Caregiver, the creator and provider of Addison Care. "Addison is not another tool. It is care infrastructure-ready now."

Solving Rural Health's Hardest Problems-Together, Not in Pieces

Rural providers face compounding challenges: clinician shortages, aging populations, chronic disease burden, geographic isolation, caregiver burnout, and increasing pressure to reduce hospital readmissions while improving outcomes. While many technologies claim to help, most operate as disconnected point solutions-adding complexity without resolving the underlying problem.

Addison Care was engineered to do what fragmented systems cannot:

Sustain daily treatment adherence , not merely identify non-adherence

Provide 24/7 human-supported TeleCare paired with AI-driven engagement

Deliver early identification of health changes through continuous interaction

Support family caregivers while reducing burnout and isolation

Extend care capacity so physicians can serve more patients without more time

Reduce avoidable hospitalizations and emergency events

Address social isolation, loneliness, safety, and security as clinical risk factors

The platform's engagement and utilization levels significantly exceed traditional RPM and CCM approaches, driving measurable improvements in adherence, outcomes, and patient satisfaction.

Built for Reimbursement Reality-and Ready Today

As federal and state leaders accelerate funding and reimbursement programs to strengthen rural healthcare, many organizations are struggling with how to deploy resources effectively. Addison Care stands apart as the only fully integrated solution ready for immediate implementation across aging care, chronic disease management, accessibility, and caregiver support.

Addison Care has achieved broad payer and taxonomy recognition, including approvals by UnitedHealthcare, after extensive evaluation of the market. Where other vendors offered only partial answers-monitoring without engagement, alerts without intervention, or data without behavioral change-Addison delivered a single, scalable platform capable of addressing all major rural health priorities simultaneously.

A New Model for Expanding Care Without Expanding Burnout

By combining advanced AI orchestration with real human TeleCare, Addison Care enables healthcare systems to extend care beyond the walls of the clinic and hospital-into the daily lives of patients-without increasing staffing burdens or workflow complexity.

This hybrid model allows rural providers to:

Multiply their effective reach

Improve outcomes across aging and chronic populations

Strengthen caregiver and family support systems

Deliver continuous care with dignity, empathy, and accountability

About Addison Care

Addison Care is an AI-driven virtual care and TeleCare platform created by Electronic Caregiver, designed to deliver continuous, longitudinal support for aging adults, individuals with chronic conditions, and the families who support them. By integrating advanced AI, human TeleCare, and enterprise-grade infrastructure, Addison Care transforms care delivery from episodic and reactive to continuous and proactive-at scale.

About the AHA Rural Health Care Leadership Conference

Hosted by the American Hospital Association, the AHA Rural Health Care Leadership Conference brings together senior executives, clinicians, and policymakers focused on advancing sustainable, innovative solutions for rural healthcare across the United States.

