Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P22Y | ISIN: FR0013506730 | Ticker-Symbol: VACD
Tradegate
09.02.26 | 18:48
18,905 Euro
+1,72 % +0,320
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALLOUREC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALLOUREC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,62018,89519:31
18,61018,90519:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.02.2026 18:10 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VALLOUREC: Invitation: Vallourec Q4 2025 Results Release and Conference Call - Friday, February 27th, 2026


Invitation

Q4 2025 Results Release and Conference Call
Friday, February 27th, 2026

Vallourec will publish Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on February 27th, 2026 at 07:30 AM CET.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Nathalie Delbreuve, Chief Financial Officer are pleased to invite you to a presentation of the results via conference call and webcast at 09:30 AM CET.

To connect to the webcast (live and replay), please visit:
https://vallourec.engagestream.companywebcast.com/2026-02-27-fy25

To participate in the call, please visit:
https://engagestream.companywebcast.com/vallourec/2026-02-27-fy25/dial-in

The presentation will be available from 09:00 AM CET on Vallourec's website:https://www.vallourec.com/en/investors

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

www.vallourec.com

Attachment

  • Invitation Vallourec Q4 2025 Results

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.