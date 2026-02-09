Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A4017D | ISIN: NL0015001W49 | Ticker-Symbol: RV1
Tradegate
09.02.26 | 17:52
11,670 Euro
+3,37 % +0,380
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
PLUXEE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLUXEE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,55011,66019:31
11,55011,66019:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.02.2026 18:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pluxee N.V.: Disclosure Fiscal 2026/14 Of Transactions On Treasury Shares

Regulated information

Paris, February 9, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/14 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: February 2 to February 6, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Feb-26NL0015001W4944 24511,2610XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Feb-26NL0015001W4923 83111,2185DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Feb-26NL0015001W496 30111,1807TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO853-Feb-26NL0015001W4934 60211,1065XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO853-Feb-26NL0015001W4934 16511,0823DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO853-Feb-26NL0015001W497 38311,0596TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO854-Feb-26NL0015001W4946 75011,5179XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO854-Feb-26NL0015001W4922 70011,4615DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO854-Feb-26NL0015001W494 00011,4618TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-Feb-26NL0015001W4934 72011,3987XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-Feb-26NL0015001W4932 78011,3575DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-Feb-26NL0015001W497 00011,3378TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO856-Feb-26NL0015001W4941 00011,2828XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO856-Feb-26NL0015001W4928 12411,2067DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO856-Feb-26NL0015001W495 87611,1565TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com
-
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.