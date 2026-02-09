Pluxee N.V.: Disclosure Fiscal 2026/14 Of Transactions On Treasury Shares

Regulated information

Paris, February 9, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/14 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: February 2 to February 6, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 2-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 44 245 11,2610 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 2-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 23 831 11,2185 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 2-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 6 301 11,1807 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 3-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 34 602 11,1065 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 3-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 34 165 11,0823 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 3-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 7 383 11,0596 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 4-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 46 750 11,5179 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 4-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 22 700 11,4615 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 4-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 4 000 11,4618 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 34 720 11,3987 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 32 780 11,3575 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 7 000 11,3378 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 6-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 41 000 11,2828 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 6-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 28 124 11,2067 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 6-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 5 876 11,1565 TQE

