Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
WKN: A4017D | ISIN: NL0015001W49 | Ticker-Symbol: RV1
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 17:00
11,080 Euro
-1,69 % -0,190
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2026 18:00 Uhr
Pluxee N.V.: Disclosure Fiscal 2026/17 Of Transactions On Treasury Shares

Regulated information

Paris, March 2, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/17 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: February 23 to February 27, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8523-Feb-26NL0015001W4942,00011.5877XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8523-Feb-26NL0015001W4927,00011.5988DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8523-Feb-26NL0015001W494,00011.6035TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8524-Feb-26NL0015001W4942,00011.5858XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8524-Feb-26NL0015001W4930,00011.5826DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8524-Feb-26NL0015001W492,00011.5543TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8525-Feb-26NL0015001W4939,46310.9798XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8525-Feb-26NL0015001W4932,32410.9824DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8525-Feb-26NL0015001W495,71310.9562TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8526-Feb-26NL0015001W4946,38911.1261XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8526-Feb-26NL0015001W4925,76711.0903DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8526-Feb-26NL0015001W493,99411.0805TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8527-Feb-26NL0015001W4942,23611.2722XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8527-Feb-26NL0015001W4925,35811.2780DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8527-Feb-26NL0015001W493,98111.2831TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com
