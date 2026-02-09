Court approval marks a key milestone and moves the transaction into the pre-closing phase, subject to customary regulatory reviewsCORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) ("Fresh Del Monte" or the "Company") today announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court has approved the Company as the purchaser of select assets of California-based Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc. and its affiliates through a court-supervised sale under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (the "Transaction").The Court's decision represents a decisive legal milestone that clears the Transaction to advance into the pre-closing phase. With this approval in place, a key procedural step has been achieved, providing increased certainty as Fresh Del Monte completes customary regulatory reviews, including Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance, and satisfies remaining closing conditions.As previously disclosed, the purchase price is $285 million, plus the assumption of certain liabilities. Further details on the Transaction's strategic and financial impact will be provided following closing, consistent with standard practice.The Company expects the Transaction to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to these approvals.Upon closing, Fresh Del Monte will acquire select prepared and packaged foods businesses, including vegetable, tomato, and refrigerated fruit assets, as well as global ownership of the Del Monte® brand, subject to existing regional licensing arrangements.With this milestone complete, Fresh Del Monte is focused on executing the remaining steps toward closing in a disciplined manner and advancing the transaction into its next phase.About Fresh Del MonteFresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, with products sold in more than 80 countries. The company is also a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the "Science Based Targets" initiative. The company was ranked as one of "America's Most Trusted Companies" by Newsweek three times, based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. The company was also named a Humankind 100 Company for two consecutive years by Humankind Investments, which recognizes companies that substantially impact areas such as access to food and clean water, healthcare, and digital services. Fresh Del Monte has also been awarded a SEAL Business Sustainability Awards four times in the last five years (2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025), a testament to its mission of Building a Brighter World Tomorrow®. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.Forward-Looking InformationThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the intent, beliefs or current expectations. These statements include statements that are preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "may" or similar expressions with respect to various matters. Specifically, this press release contain forward-looking statements regarding (i) the timing and receipt of clearance pursuant to Hart-Scott-Rodino ("HSR") and other regulatory and third-party consents for the Transaction, (ii) the intended source of funds to finance the transaction and (iii) the Company's expectations regarding the benefits of the Transaction including, the ability to strengthen brand consistency, expand consumer reach, enhance efficiency and build a stronger, more flexible platform focused on efficiency, innovation, and long-term value creation and (iv) any other statements about future expectations. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and assumptions that may cause actual results, plans and performance to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including (i) the ability to obtain HSR clearance for this Transaction and the other concurrent sales of assets being consummated by the Sellers under court-supervised sale (the "Other Buyers"), (ii) the ability of the Company, the Sellers and the Other Buyers to receive necessary regulatory and third party consents and approvals and finance their respective transactions, (iii) the Company's ability to successfully integrate the acquired assets and recognized the anticipated benefits of the acquisition and (iv) the Company's ability to execute on its integration strategy. In addition, these forward-looking statements and the information in this press release are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update such statements.ContactsMedia Contacts:Havas Formulafreshdelmonte@havasformula.comClaudia PouVice President, Global Head of Corporate Communicationscommunications@freshdelmonte.comInvestor Relations Contact:Christine CannellaVice President, Investor Relationsccannella@freshdelmonte.com

