Montag, 09.02.2026
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Tradegate
09.02.26 | 10:44
4,940 Euro
-0,80 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
09.02.2026 18:30 Uhr
101 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

9 February 2026

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class

Sterling

US Dollar

Date of purchase:

9 February 2026

9 February 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

540,562

18,000

Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable):

4.3067

4.3989

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)

Ordinary Shares held in Treasury

309,571,263 Sterling Shares

68,125,307 Sterling Shares

24,167,383 US Dollar Shares

419,758 US Dollar Shares

From 9 February 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 473,761,040.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001


© 2026 PR Newswire
