BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
Transaction in Own Shares
9 February 2026
BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:
Ordinary Shares: - Share Class
Sterling
US Dollar
Date of purchase:
9 February 2026
9 February 2026
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
540,562
18,000
Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable):
4.3067
4.3989
The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.
Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:
Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)
Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
309,571,263 Sterling Shares
68,125,307 Sterling Shares
24,167,383 US Dollar Shares
419,758 US Dollar Shares
From 9 February 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 473,761,040.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.bhmacro.com
William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001