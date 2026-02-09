Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Versamet Royalties Corporation (TSX: VMET) ("Versamet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering, pursuant to which the Company sold 10,300,000 common shares (the "Common Shares"), including the partial exercise of the over-allotment option granted by the Company of 1,200,000 Common Shares, at a price of C$13.75 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$141.6 million (the "Offering").

The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Inc., as joint bookrunners, and included ATB Cormark Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Raymond James Ltd.

The Company anticipates the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Concurrent Private Placement") with Tether Investments S.A. de C.V. ("Tether Investments") shortly. Pursuant to the exercise of Tether Investment's participation rights in equity financings of the Company, the Company anticipates issuing 1,575,712 Common Shares at a price of C$13.75 for gross proceeds of approximately C$21.7 million. Following the completion of the Offering and Concurrent Private Placement, Tether Investments is anticipated to own approximately 12.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

Dan O'Flaherty, CEO, commented, "We are delighted to welcome new global institutional investors as we continue to broaden and expand our shareholder base. We also value the ongoing support of our strategic shareholder, Tether. This financing significantly enhances our financial flexibility and positions the Company to execute future acquisitions."

The net proceeds of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement will be used to repay indebtedness, to fund future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering was completed (i) in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated August 1, 2025 (collectively, the "Prospectus"); (ii) in the United States by way of private placement via Rule 144A; and (iii) in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States pursuant to prospectus, registration, and other exemptions under applicable securities laws.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Concurrent Private Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date hereof, pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

A copy of the Prospectus is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Concurrent Private Placement is expected to constitute a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61- 101"). Pursuant to section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, the Company is exempt from obtaining a formal valuation and minority approval of the Company's shareholders as the fair market value of Tether Investment's participation in the Concurrent Private Placement was below 25% of the Company's market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company has not filed a material change report 21 days prior to closing of the Concurrent Private Placement as Tether Investment's participation in the Concurrent Private Placement had not been confirmed at that time.

About Versamet Royalties Corporation

Versamet is an emerging mid-tier precious metals royalty & streaming company focused on creating long-term per share value for its shareholders through the acquisition of high-quality assets. Versamet common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "VMET".

For more information about Versamet, including additional details on our royalties and streams, please visit our website at versamet.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the timing and closing of the Concurrent Private Placement, if at all; the use of the proceeds of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement; the statement that the Offering and Concurrent Private Placement position the Company to execute future acquisitions and other statements regarding future plans, expectations, exploration potential, guidance, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts (in general and in connection with respective asset updates), as well as our expectations with respect to such matters. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Versamet to control or predict, that may cause Versamet's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, risks related to the use of the proceeds of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, as well as the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated May 12, 2025 and short form base shelf prospectus dated August 1, 2025, both available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

