

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has launched a new government website called TrumpRx.gov, aimed at helping Americans buy certain prescription medicines at much lower prices. The platform offers discounts on several expensive brand-name drugs through special pricing deals made with major pharmaceutical companies.



These deals are based on a 'Most-Favored-Nation' pricing model, which links US drug prices to the lowest prices charged in other developed countries. The goal is to reduce what Americans pay for medicines, which have long been higher than in many other nations, according to a statement from the White House.



During the launch, TrumpRx.gov provides coupons for 43 prescription drugs, offering discounts ranging from 33 percent to 93 percent off the list price. The medicines cover treatments for conditions such as obesity, breathing problems, infertility, bladder disorders, and menopause.



However, some experts have pointed out that even with these coupons, the final prices may still be higher than what insured patients pay through their health plans.



The platform is expected to benefit people who face high out-of-pocket costs, especially those whose insurance does not fully cover certain medications. The administration has said more high-priced drugs will be added to the site over time. This includes GLP-1 drugs, which are among the most expensive and widely used medicines in the US, and are being offered at sharply reduced prices.



The Trump administration also plans to bring more pharmaceutical companies into the program by signing additional pricing agreements. This is intended to expand the range of discounted drugs and increase savings for consumers.



