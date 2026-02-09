Anzeige
Montag, 09.02.2026
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
WKN: A2DGX9 | ISIN: BG1100003166
Xetra
09.02.26 | 17:35
67,60 Euro
+1,50 % +1,00
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
ACCESS Newswire
09.02.2026 19:50 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Announces Official Dissolution of Shelly North Carolina Acquisition

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP (OTCMarkets:TSPG) ("TGI"), a diversified technology and environmentally efficient real estate development company, hereby announces the dissolution of the previously announced agreement to acquire Shelly North Carolina, Inc. (January 23, 2023).

Following the completion of requisite due diligence reviews, TGI Solar Power elected not to proceed with the acquisition. Consequently, the two groups will remain separate entities with no integration of operations or management. This planned acquisition was never reflected as executed in TGI's financial statements.

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs, and methods with commercial value that provide a competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements contained herein that are not historical are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to market conditions.

For more information:

Samuel Epstein
info@tgipower.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-announces-official-dissolution-of-shelly-north-carolina-snc-acquisition-1135008

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
