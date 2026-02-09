

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ScreenPoint Medical recently shared final results from Sweden's MASAI trial, published in The Lancet, showing that its AI tool, Transpara Detection, helped improve breast cancer screening outcomes. The study found that the use of AI reduced interval cancers by 12 percent and lowered the number of aggressive breast cancers by 27 percent during mammography screening.



Interval cancers are cancers that are found between regular screening appointments because they were missed during the original scan. These cancers are often more dangerous and are linked to higher death rates than cancers found during screening.



The MASAI trial involved more than 105,000 women and is the first large randomized study to test whether artificial intelligence can improve mammography screening.



Earlier results from the same trial showed that Transpara Detection increased the number of cancers found by 29 percent. At the same time, it reduced the workload for radiologists by 44 percent when compared with the standard method of double-reading mammograms.



The latest findings show that screening supported by AI was more accurate. The ability to correctly detect cancer was 6.7 percentage points higher in the AI group than in the group without AI, while keeping the same level of accuracy in ruling out healthy cases. The results were similar across different age groups and breast density levels.



Researchers also found that women screened with AI had 16 percent fewer invasive interval cancers and 21 percent fewer large interval cancers compared to those in the standard screening group.



The AI system also helps doctors assess risk more precisely. Instead of treating all suspicious findings the same, it divides them into BI-RADS 4 categories A, B, and C. This helps doctors decide more accurately whether a patient needs closer monitoring, further tests, or immediate treatment.



