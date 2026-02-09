Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Damon Inc. (OTCID: DMNIF) ("Damon" or the "Company"), a designer and developer of electric motorcycles and other personal mobility products that seek to empower the personal mobility sector through innovation, has appointed Dino Mariutti, a current contract consultant to the Company, as Interim Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Bal Bhullar, who informed the Company of her resignation to pursue new opportunities. Ms. Bhullar joined Damon in February 2024.

"We are pleased to welcome Dino as Interim CFO," said Dominique Kwong, CEO of Damon, Inc. "Dino has worked closely with Damon since 2017 and brings deep operational and financial insight to the Company."

Dino Mariutti is an entrepreneur and senior advisor with over 17 years of experience supporting innovative companies across mobility, technology, and advanced manufacturing. Mr. Mariutti serves as a contract consultant to Damon Inc. and has worked with Damon in various capacities since 2017. Mr. Mariutti has founded and led multiple ventures, including IRIS Heads Up Display, an automotive safety technology company featured in The New York Times. He has held senior operational and advisory roles at international engineering and manufacturing firms. He holds an MBA from UCL School of Management, completed executive finance education at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, and has formal training in computer science and mechanical manufacturing engineering from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

The Company has determined that, as at December 31, 2025, it continued to satisfy the definition of "foreign private issuer" under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As a result, the Company has decided to begin using the forms and rules designated for foreign private issuers, and will begin filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Annual Reports on Form 20-F and Reports of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K.

