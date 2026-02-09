Smurfit Westrock plc (NYSE: SW, LSE: SWR) today announced it will permanently close one of the paper machines at its La Tuque, Quebec, mill. The machine's annual production capacity of 127,000 tons of solid bleached sulfate (SBS) has faced ongoing scale and cost challenges.

The change is part of the company's commitment to strengthen its SBS portfolio and ensure the long-term competitiveness of its paperboard operations.

Smurfit Westrock will also close the extrusion facility in Pointe-aux-Trembles, Quebec, which converts grades produced on the La Tuque machine. The closures will result in a limited workforce reduction of approximately 30 at La Tuque and approximately 60 at Pointe-aux-Trembles.

The Company will provide support to employees including career transition assistance and relocation opportunities where possible. Impacted employees will receive local severance in accordance with company policy and labor union agreements.

"This was a difficult but necessary decision to align with market realities and strengthen our long-term position," said Laurent Sellier, president and CEO of Smurfit Westrock, North America Region. "We remain committed to our people, our operations in Canada and to delivering reliable, quality service to our customers.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions in the world, with approximately 100,000 employees across 40 countries.

www.smurfitwestrock.com

