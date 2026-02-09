

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO):



Earnings: $0.601 million in Q4 vs. $1.203 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q4 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Vornado Realty Trust reported adjusted earnings of $110.873 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



Revenue: $453.709 million in Q4 vs. $457.790 million in the same period last year.



