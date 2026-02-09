

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $105 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $73 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $113 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $4.91 billion from $4.94 billion last year.



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $105 Mln. vs. $73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $4.91 Bln vs. $4.94 Bln last year.



