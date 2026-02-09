

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota has formally confirmed that the 2027 Highlander will debut as the company's first fully electric three-row SUV, marking a significant expansion of its battery-electric lineup in the US.



The automaker revealed the news through a brief preview video that showed the Highlander name paired with a BEV badge, confirming its shift to a battery-electric powertrain. The footage also indicated the vehicle will be offered with all-wheel drive and retain a spacious three-row cabin, positioning it as a family-focused EV.



Toyota had previously hinted at an electric three-row SUV nearly three years ago, but this is the first time it has tied the plan directly to the Highlander nameplate. Earlier interior teasers suggested the three-row layout, reinforcing expectations that the popular midsize SUV would anchor Toyota's move into larger electric vehicles.



In a statement, Toyota described the new Highlander as combining modern design with an electric drivetrain and a roomy interior aimed at everyday comfort and practicality.



The Highlander EV will slot into Toyota's growing electric portfolio alongside refreshed models such as the 2026 bZ, C-HR, and the bZ Woodland. Interest in Toyota's EVs has been building after updates to the bZ, which recently posted strong US sales and outperformed several established rivals.



While detailed specifications have not yet been disclosed, the current gas-powered Highlander's size suggests the electric version will be among Toyota's largest EVs, filling a gap above its existing electric SUVs and giving the brand coverage across most major crossover segments.



Toyota is expected to share full details on battery capacity, driving range, and performance when the 2027 Highlander EV makes its official debut on February 10, 2026.



TM currently trades at $242.76 or 0.6% lower on the NYSE.



