Dienstag, 10.02.2026
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
WKN: A3D066 | ISIN: GB00BPJHV584 | Ticker-Symbol: XE3
Tradegate
09.02.26 | 17:47
2,160 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ITHACA ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ITHACA ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1602,18009.02.
2,1602,18009.02.
PR Newswire
09.02.2026 23:54 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Berger Montague (Canada) PC: NEWS ALERT. FORMER INVESTORS OF ITHACA ENERGY, INC. SUBMIT YOUR CLAIM TO SHARE IN THE SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This news release is on behalf of investors of the old Ithaca Energy, Inc. ("Ithaca") ISIN: CA4656761042 and CUSIP: 46567104.

On August 7, 2025, the Alberta Superior Court of Justice approved a shareholder dispute between investors and Ithaca for a gross value of $9 million. The net value of the settlement is being distributed to investors that purchased the equity securities of Ithaca between October 7, 2014 and February 24, 2015.

The claims administration period is being extended to June 30, 2026, from the original February 12, 2026, deadline.

The Claim Form can be accessed at: https://www.nuvoclaims.com/settlements/ithaca-energy/.

If you do not submit a completed claim form by June 30, 2026, you will NOT receive any part of the Net Settlement Amount.

Contact: Berger Montague (Canada) PC, Andrew Morganti, amorganti@bergermontague.com, (202) 948-4745

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/news-alert--former-investors-of-ithaca-energy-inc-submit-your-claim-to-share-in-the-shareholder-class-action-settlement-302683033.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.