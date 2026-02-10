Baseus Security Brings Kickstarter Success X1 Pro Smart AI Dual-Tracking Security Camera to Amazon

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a highly successful Kickstarter campaign and multiple industry honors, the world's first smart AI dual-tracking security camera is launching on Amazon. This milestone makes it easier than ever for consumers worldwide to experience Baseus' award-winning innovation and its vision of "Built on Security, Elevated by Intelligence, Made for Everyday Life" through the Baseus X1 Pro.

The X1 Pro has demonstrated strong market and industry validation, securing support from more than 2800 backers and raising USD 821,826 on Kickstarter. It subsequently received the Honoree Award in the Smart Home category at IFA 2025 and the Netzwelt Innovation Award at CES 2026, alongside dozens of accolades from leading technology media, underscoring its leadership in next-generation home security.

See more, worry less

The X1 Pro has been widely recognized for its advanced industrial design and intelligent feature set. Dual independent 3K cameras deliver a 300° maximum viewing angle, enabling effective coverage of two yards simultaneously. Working in tandem, the two AI-driven cameras seamlessly hand off tracking between each other and can follow two objects at the same time. Each camera offers 3K clarity with an 8 m detection range, 8x digital zoom, and 100 lm spotlights for clear, detailed monitoring day and night.

Say goodbye to false alarms

AI-powered detection accurately identifies faces, people, vehicles, and pets, sending alerts only for relevant and suspicious activity when notifications are enabled. This significantly reduces false alarms caused by minor movements such as wind or passing shadows, providing users with a calmer, more trustworthy security experience. For events that matter, the X1 Pro streamlines review and management: built-in AI tags automatically categorize each recorded clip into a searchable timeline, allowing users to enter a keyword and instantly locate the incident they need.

Always on guard, low maintenance

Equipped with a built-in battery and a sun-tracking solar panel, the X1 Pro delivers reliable, low-maintenance monitoring for up to 150 days. Just 20 minutes of sunlight provides 24 hours of runtime. Engineered for durability, it features an IP65 rating, making it waterproof and resistant to extreme temperatures from -20? to 50?, ensuring dependable performance in challenging outdoor environments. Footages are securely stored locally with AES + RSA dual encryption and EN 18031 privacy compliance without any cloud-related subscription fee.

Starting February, the Baseus X1 Pro will be available on Amazon and the official Baseus website. Experience its advanced protection capabilities, intelligent features, and seamless performance - redefining what smart security can be.

Media Contact: pr@baseus.com

Baseus Official Website: https://www.baseus.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873380/Baseus.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRl3eMuruGw

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098707/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/baseus-security-brings-kickstarter-success-x1-pro-smart-ai-dual-tracking-security-camera-to-amazon-302681136.html