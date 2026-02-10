

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Monday ended the two-day losing streak in which it had slumped more than 35 points or 0.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 4,120-point plateau and it may see additional support on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic amidst an extended rebound among technology companies and ahead of key U.S. data later this week. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and resource companies.



For the day, the index jumped 57.51 points or 1.41 percent to finish at 4,123.09 after trading between 4,093.06 and 4,123.16. The Shenzhen Composite Index rallied 50.65 points or 1.91 percent to end at 2,700.22.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rose 0.28 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.60 percent, China Merchants Bank fell 0.30 percent, China Life Insurance spiked 3.16 percent, Jiangxi Copper added 0.62 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) climbed 1.24 percent, Yankuang Energy soared 2.06 percent, Huaneng Power gained 0.58 percent, China Shenhua Energy vaulted 1.30 percent, Gemdale surged 5.72 percent, Poly Developments strengthened 1.43 percent, China Vanke rallied 3.12 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened lower on Monday but eventually moved up into the green to finish with modest gains.



The Dow rose 18.98 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 50,134.65, while the NASDAQ jumped 217.80 points or 0.95 percent to close at 23,249.02 and the S&P 500 added 34.13 points or 0.49 percent to end at 6,966.43.



The strength that has emerged on Wall Street reflected an extended rebound by tech stocks, which helped the strong upward move seen last Friday.



Software giant Oracle (ORCL) has helped lead the sector higher, spiking by 9.3 percent after D.A. Davidson upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Neutral.



The choppy trading came as traders were reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of several key U.S. economic reports in the coming days. The Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report, which was delayed due to the brief government shutdown last week, is likely to be in the spotlight.



Gold prices moved sharply higher on Monday, extending last week's gains. Gold for February delivery surged $99.70 or 2 percent to $5,050.90 an ounce. The continued advance by the price of gold came amid weakness in the value of the U.S. dollar, with the U.S. dollar index sliding 0.7 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News