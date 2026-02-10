Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF), a leading innovator in low-power 5G IoT asset tracking solutions, today announced the launch of BeBatt, the first release in its fifth-generation asset tracking device family. Designed to eliminate the hurdles of high cost and frequent maintenance, BeBatt offers enterprise-grade reliability in a compact form factor at the company's most competitive price point to date.

As industries move toward "connecting everything," BeBatt provides the economic and operational bridge required for mass-scale adoption. By combining upwards of 10-years of operational lifespan with cost savings, BeWhere is enabling companies to track a wider range of assets that were previously cost-prohibitive to monitor.

The BeBatt Advantage: Efficiency at Scale

BeBatt leverages a refined LTE-M and NB-IoT architecture, purpose-built for deep indoor penetration and remote rural coverage. Key features include:

Hybrid Power Excellence: A replaceable lithium battery paired with a supercapacitor, extending operational life up to 10 years.

Universal Location Intelligence: Seamlessly switches between GNSS for precision outdoor tracking and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for complex indoor environments.

Actionable Sensor Suite: Real-time alerts for motion, tilt, and light-based tamper detection, intended to minimize loss and optimize asset utilization.

Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): A reduction in device cost combined with minimal maintenance requirements for up to 10 years.

"BeBatt represents a pivotal shift for our customers," said Alban Hoxha, Chief Technology Officer at BeWhere. "We didn't just want to build a better tracker; we wanted to improve total cost of ownership within the IoT marketplace. By delivering improved performance in challenging environments at a reduced price point, we are making expanded deployment a reality for the global logistics and industrial sectors."

Optimized for the Modern Supply Chain

Fully integrated with BeWhere's cloud platform and APIs, BeBatt is ready for immediate deployment across transportation, construction, healthcare, and government sectors. Whether monitoring industrial equipment in a warehouse or tracking high-value cargo across borders, BeBatt provides the heartbeat of data needed for intelligent AI management platforms.

Availability: BeBatt is available for order starting today. For technical specifications, visit BeWhere.com or contact BeWhere's Account Executives.

About BeWhere Holdings Inc.

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) specializes in low-power 5G IoT wide-area tracking technology, creating remote monitoring solutions that address cost, power, and environmental challenges. Over the last 6 years, the company has experienced rapid growth, collaborating with Fortune 500 companies, top resellers and installers to deploy hundreds of thousands of trackers across numerous sectors, including transportation, construction, logistics, utilities, health, and government.

BeWhere's tracking solutions are designed to be both cost-effective and simple to implement, significantly expanding the scope of assets that can be connected. These connected devices generate data that powers intelligent AI management platforms. By increasing the number of connected devices, BeWhere enhances the capabilities and growth potential of AI solutions.

Follow BeWhere on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

The Company's unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, together with its corresponding Management's discussion and analysis can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.bewhere.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283366

Source: BeWhere Holdings Inc.