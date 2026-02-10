

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The greenback fell to near 2-week lows of 1.1926 against the euro and 0.7657 against the franc.



The greenback dropped to a 5-day low of 1.3700 against the pound and a 6-day low of 155.52 against the yen.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.22 against the euro, 0.73 against the franc, 1.43 against the pound and 150.00 against the yen.



