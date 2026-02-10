

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK, 7261.T) Tuesday reported a loss in the first nine months of fiscal year ending March 31, compared to prior year's profit with weak net sales. Further, the firm maintained full-year profit view, and trimmed revenue forecast.



In Tokyo, Mazda Motor shares were gaining 10 percent, trading at 1,333.50 yen.



For the nine-month period, net loss attributable to owners of parent was 14.71 billion yen, compared to profit of 90.58 billion yen in the same period a year ago. Basic loss per share was 23.33 yen, compared to profit of 143.72 yen last year.



Operating loss was 23.12 billion yen, compared to prior year's profit of 148.25 billion yen.



Net sales for the period dropped 5.1 percent to 3.50 trillion yen from 3.69 trillion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead for the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company still expects attributable profit of 20 billion yen or 31.71 yen per basic share, a drop of 82.5 percent from last year, and operating income of 50 billion yen, down 73.1 percent year-over-year.



Net sales are now expected to be 4.82 trillion yen, down 4 percent from last year. The previous outlook was net sales of 4.9 trillion yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News