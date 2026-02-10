

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening mixed on Tuesday as investors await key U.S. economic data and earnings for direction.



Ahead of retail sales, inflation and delayed payrolls data due this week, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday that lower U.S. jobs numbers can be expected in the months ahead as the Trump administration's immigration policies slow labor force growth and new AI tools boost productivity.



Reports on U.S. retail sales and import and export prices are due later in the day ahead of Wednesday's delayed January employment report and Friday's consumer price inflation report.



The jobs report is expected to show employment rose by 70,000 jobs in January after an increase of 50,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is seen holding at 4.4 percent.



On the earnings front, ON Semiconductor offered a soft sales forecast for the first quarter after an in-line Q4.



Coca-Cola, McDonald's and Cisco are among the prominent companies slated to unveil their quarterly results this week.



Asian stocks extended gains from the previous session, with Japan's Nikkei scaling new records following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's decisive election victory over the weekend.



The U.S. dollar index was subdued for the third consecutive session after reports suggested that Chinese regulators have advised financial institutions to rein in their holdings of U.S. Treasuries due to concern over concentration risk and market volatility.



Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that senior U.S. Treasury staff visited China last week 'to strengthen channels of communication' between Washington and Beijing.



Gold edged lower in Asian trade after surging above $5,000 an ounce on Monday. Oil prices were subdued after settling higher in the previous session as the U.S. warned ships to avoid Iranian waters near the Strait of Hormuz.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended on a firm note as tech stocks continued a rebound from Friday on easing AI spending concerns.



The Dow inched up marginally to reach a new record, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 advanced half a percent.



European stocks ended higher on Monday on the back of positive corporate news and data suggesting that investor morale in the Eurozone improved sharply in February.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.7 percent. The German DAX surged 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 added 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up by 0.2 percent.



