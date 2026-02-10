

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L), on Tuesday, said Group Chief Financial Officer Diego De Giorgi will step down from his role as Executive Director and GCFO with immediate effect to pursue an external opportunity.



The company has appointed Peter Burrill as interim Group Chief Financial Officer.



Burrill will be based in London and report directly to Group Chief Executive Bill Winters.



An announcement on the permanent GCFO appointment will follow in due course.



Burrill currently serves as Group Head of Central Finance and Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Standard Chartered, a role he has held since joining the bank in 2017.



Prior experience includes serving as Group Controller and Co-Head of Group Finance at Deutsche Bank.



Burrill also serves as Chair of the SCB AG Supervisory Board, a position held since March 2025, after joining the board in 2019.



On Monday, Standard Chartered 0.93% higher at GBp 1,899 on the London Stock Exchange.



