

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyu Corporation (01T.F) announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY74.250 billion, or JPY129.73 per share. This compares with JPY68.524 billion, or JPY115.00 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to JPY784.614 billion from JPY785.730 billion last year.



Tokyu Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY74.250 Bln. vs. JPY68.524 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY129.73 vs. JPY115.00 last year. -Revenue: JPY784.614 Bln vs. JPY785.730 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 146.88 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.088 T



