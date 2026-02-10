

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' industrial production expanded for the fifth successive month in December, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 0.4 percent increase in November.



Among sectors, the machinery industry achieved the largest production increase of 11.3 percent, followed by rubber and plastics production with 6.8 percent growth. On the other hand, the chemical industry logged the largest decline of 3.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 0.5 percent in December.



For the first time in almost three years, producer confidence was positive in January, as they were particularly more optimistic about expected activity.



