

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production expanded for the third straight month in December, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



Industrial output climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in December, following a 1.7 percent increase in November.



The acceleration in growth was mainly supported by a 15.3 percent expansion in the chemical industry.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output advanced 7.6 percent annually in December, while manufacturing production remained flat and output produced in the utility segment was 0.5 percent lower.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.8 percent versus a 0.2 percent increase in November.



