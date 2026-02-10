

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays PLC (BCS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled GBP1.195 billion, or GBP0.086 per share. This compares with GBP965 million, or GBP0.067 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to GBP7.077 billion from GBP6.964 billion last year.



Barclays PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP1.195 Bln. vs. GBP965 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.086 vs. GBP0.067 last year. -Revenue: GBP7.077 Bln vs. GBP6.964 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News