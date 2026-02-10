Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology and precision intracellular drug-delivery company, reported on its Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") meeting held on January 30, 2026, focused on advancing the strategic positioning of Accum for antibody-drug conjugate ("ADC") applications.

The discussion brought together complementary expertise spanning ADC chemistry and development, experimental design and translational science, and value creation and partnering strategy, enabling an in-depth and highly constructive exchange on Accum's role in improving intracellular delivery of ADC payloads. The conversation focused on identifying the most critical scientific questions to address, refining development priorities, and aligning data generation with the expectations of future clinical and pharmaceutical partners.

"This was an exceptionally valuable discussion that helped us sharpen both our scientific focus and our strategic direction," said Maxime Parisotto, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Defence Therapeutics. "The insights shared by our advisors are directly informing how we design our next studies, ensuring that we generate the data that matter most to advance Accum toward the clinic and position the platform for meaningful partnerships."

The discussion benefited from the complementary expertise of Rob Leanna, PhD, whose experience in ADC development, drug-linker chemistry, and clinical advancement was shaped through his long tenure at AbbVie; Danny Chui, PhD, who brought deep insight into ADC design and translational science informed by his significant work at Zymeworks, Abdera Therapeutics, and Kairos Therapeutics; and Brendan Hussey, PhD, who contributed a value-creation and partnering perspective grounded in clinical development, strategy, and capital formation. Together, their input is guiding the next phase of Accum development as the platform advances toward clinical translation and strategic partnerships.

As a result of this multidisciplinary dialogue, Defence Therapeutics is refining its Accum ADC development roadmap to better align platform capabilities with clinical development requirements and partnering considerations, with the goal of enabling more effective and better-tolerated ADC therapies. This approach reinforces Accum's potential as a next-generation intracellular delivery solution for complex biologics. To explore partnering opportunities or schedule a meeting, please contact info@defencetherapeutics.com.

About Defence Therapeutics:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company committed to making cancer treatment more effective and safer. Using its Accum precision drug delivery platform, Defence is working to enhance the potency of ADCs and other complex biologics at lower doses, with the goal of reducing side effects and improving access to advanced therapies. By pursing cutting edge science, and collaborating with pharma and biotech partners, Defence strives to bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most. To learn more about Defence Therapeutics and explore partnering opportunities, please visit www.defencetherapeutics.com or contact info@defencetherapeutics.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282529

Source: Defence Therapeutics Inc.