Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Kutcho Copper hat DAS Signal gesendet
WKN: A0LBTW | ISIN: FI0009014575
10.02.26 | 10:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
Metso Corporation: Chief Growth Officer Claudia Genin to leave Metso

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on February 10, 2026, at 09:00 a.m. EET

Metso's Chief Growth Officer Claudia Genin has decided to resign and will leave the company at the latest during August 2026. Claudia has worked at Metso for almost 15 years in several roles and has served as Chief Growth Officer and a member of the Metso Leadership Team since November 2024.

"Claudia has played a significant role in Metso's development, including her leadership in areas such as Service business development and, more recently, in the creation and implementation of our 'We go beyond.' growth strategy. Throughout her time with us, she has brought strong strategic thinking and energy, helping us steer important initiatives forward and strengthening the foundation for our future growth. I would like to warmly thank Claudia for her exceptional contributions, her partnership within the Metso Leadership Team, and the impact she has had across the organization. We wish her every success as she embarks on her next chapter," says Metso's President and CEO Sami Takaluoma.

The recruitment process for a new Chief Growth Officer has started.

Further information:

Metso Media Desk, tel. +358 20?482 1930, email: media(at)metso.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.metso.com


Metso is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. We improve our customers' energy and water efficiency, increase their productivity, and reduce environmental risks with our product and service expertise. We are the partner for positive change.

Metso is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. At the end of 2024 Metso had close to 17,000 employees in around 50 countries, and sales in 2024 were about EUR 4.9 billion. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

metso.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
