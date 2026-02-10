Metso Corporation: Chief Growth Officer Claudia Genin to leave Metso

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on February 10, 2026, at 09:00 a.m. EET

Metso's Chief Growth Officer Claudia Genin has decided to resign and will leave the company at the latest during August 2026. Claudia has worked at Metso for almost 15 years in several roles and has served as Chief Growth Officer and a member of the Metso Leadership Team since November 2024.

"Claudia has played a significant role in Metso's development, including her leadership in areas such as Service business development and, more recently, in the creation and implementation of our 'We go beyond.' growth strategy. Throughout her time with us, she has brought strong strategic thinking and energy, helping us steer important initiatives forward and strengthening the foundation for our future growth. I would like to warmly thank Claudia for her exceptional contributions, her partnership within the Metso Leadership Team, and the impact she has had across the organization. We wish her every success as she embarks on her next chapter," says Metso's President and CEO Sami Takaluoma.

The recruitment process for a new Chief Growth Officer has started.

