Cavotec Group AB: Niklas Edling proposed as new Chairman of Cavotec

The Nomination Committe in Cavotec Group AB proposes Niklas Edling as new Chairman of the Board at the Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2026. Current Chairman Patrik Tigerschiöld has informed the Nomination Committe that he declines re-election.

Niklas Edling has been a member of Cavotec's Board since 2019 and member of the Audit Committee. He is also CEO of Nodica Group AB and member fo the Board of HMS Networks AB. Previous positions include the role of deputy CEO of Mycronic AB. He has a M.Sc. from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm and a B.Sc. from Stockholm School of Economics, Sweden. Niklas Edling is born 1963.

A detailed presentation of him will be available on Cavotec's website when the notice of the 2026 Annual General Meeting is published.

The complete proposals from the Nomination Committee will be announced in the notice to the Annual General Meeting, which will be held in Stockholm on Tuesday 2 June 2026.

The Nomination Committee of the 2026 Annual General Meeting consists of:

Henrik Blomquist, Bure Equity, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Per Colleen, Tomenterprise Private

Thomas Ehlin, The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Katarina Hammar, Nordea Funds

Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of Cavotec Group AB

Contacts

Joakim Wahlquist

CFO

Telephone: +46 8 556 522 00

Email: joakim.wahlquist@cavotec.com

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonisation of ports and industrial applications. Backed by over 50 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. To find out more about Cavotec, visit cavotec.com.

This information is information that Cavotec is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-10 08:00 CET.