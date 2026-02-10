Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Kutcho Copper hat DAS Signal gesendet
WKN: 938050 | ISIN: FI0009008650
10.02.2026 07:00 Uhr
Etteplan Oyj: Inside information: Etteplan initiates change negotiations in its Software and Embedded Solutions service area

Etteplan Oyj, Stock Exchange Release/Inside information, February 10, 2026 at 08.00 a.m. (EET)

Inside information: Etteplan initiates change negotiations in its Software and Embedded Solutions service area

Etteplan initiates change negotiations in its Software and Embedded Solutions service area. The aim of the negotiations is to adjust the service area's competence base to support the implementation of Etteplan's strategy. The change negotiations will be initiated in accordance with the Finnish Act on Cooperation within Undertakings due to financial, production-related, and operational restructuring reasons. The negotiations concern all employees in Etteplan's Software and Embedded Solutions service area in Finland, a total of 336 employees. The planned measures may lead to the termination of employment of up to 40 employees and, in addition to layoffs already implemented, to the permanent layoff or part-time employment of up to 30 employees.

"The weak market situation and the structural changes in the industry driven by artificial intelligence have reduced demand in the Software and Embedded Solutions service area, weakened its profitability, and consequently undermined the viability of its operations. Adjusting the competence base to the changes introduced by AI and accelerating the implementation of our strategy are necessary. We must now make difficult decisions so that we can continue to systematically develop the service area into an even stronger expert in industrial AI and industrial digitalization," says Harri Saikkonen, Senior Vice President, Software and Embedded Solutions.

The change negotiations will begin on February 10, 2026, and are expected to be concluded by the end of March 2026.

Espoo, February 10, 2026

Etteplan Oyj


Further information:
Outi Torniainen, SVP, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 10 307 3302


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.etteplan.com

Etteplan in brief

Etteplan is a growing technology service company with the purpose of bringing people and technology together to change things for the better. Together with our customers, we are building a world where every system, process, and product can be made smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable. Our customers include world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. In 2024, we had a revenue of EUR 361.0 million and around 4,000 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Denmark and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.