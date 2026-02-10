Etteplan Oyj: Inside information: Etteplan initiates change negotiations in its Software and Embedded Solutions service area

Etteplan Oyj, Stock Exchange Release/Inside information, February 10, 2026 at 08.00 a.m. (EET)



Inside information: Etteplan initiates change negotiations in its Software and Embedded Solutions service area



Etteplan initiates change negotiations in its Software and Embedded Solutions service area. The aim of the negotiations is to adjust the service area's competence base to support the implementation of Etteplan's strategy. The change negotiations will be initiated in accordance with the Finnish Act on Cooperation within Undertakings due to financial, production-related, and operational restructuring reasons. The negotiations concern all employees in Etteplan's Software and Embedded Solutions service area in Finland, a total of 336 employees. The planned measures may lead to the termination of employment of up to 40 employees and, in addition to layoffs already implemented, to the permanent layoff or part-time employment of up to 30 employees.

"The weak market situation and the structural changes in the industry driven by artificial intelligence have reduced demand in the Software and Embedded Solutions service area, weakened its profitability, and consequently undermined the viability of its operations. Adjusting the competence base to the changes introduced by AI and accelerating the implementation of our strategy are necessary. We must now make difficult decisions so that we can continue to systematically develop the service area into an even stronger expert in industrial AI and industrial digitalization," says Harri Saikkonen, Senior Vice President, Software and Embedded Solutions.

The change negotiations will begin on February 10, 2026, and are expected to be concluded by the end of March 2026.



Espoo, February 10, 2026



Etteplan Oyj



