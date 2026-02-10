

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering (051600.KS) reported that its fourth quarter net income from continuing operation before income tax was 24.4 billion Korean won compared to 47.0 billion won, prior year. Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 19.7 billion won compared to 35.5 billion won. Operating income was 19.2 billion won compared to 40.87 billion won, a decline of 52.90%.



Fourth quarter sales were 440.84 billion won compared to 431.20 billion won, an increase of 2.23% from last year.



Shares of KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering are trading at 58,300 won, down 1.19%.



