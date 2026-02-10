

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shiseido Company Limited (SSDOY), a Japanese cosmetic company, on Tuesday reported weaker financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as losses widened due to an impairment charge and lower revenue compared with the previous year.



The company posted a loss before tax of 27.715 billion yen, compared with a 1.265 billion yen loss in fiscal 2024.



Operating result turned to a loss of 28.788 billion yen from an operating profit of 7.575 billion yen a year earlier, largely reflecting an impairment of goodwill amounting to 46.818 billion yen.



Loss attributable to owners of the parent was 40.680 billion yen or 101.83 yen per share, compared with a loss of 10.813 billion yen or 27.06 yen per share a year earlier.



Revenue for the year declined to 969.992 billion yen from 990.586 billion yen in the prior year.



For the full year, Shiseido expects profit attributable to owners of the parent to reach 42 billion yen, with basic earnings per share forecast at 105.1 yen. Net sales are projected to increase 2.1% year-on-year to 990 billion yen.



