E.W. Scripps Company (The): Scripps agrees to sell Court TV to Law&Crime Network

CINCINNATI, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has reached an agreement to sell its Court TV network to Law&Crime - the multiplatform true crime and legal content studio created and led by ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams and now owned by media creator holding company Jellysmack.

Scripps relaunched Court TV in May 2019 after acquiring the rights from Turner Broadcasting. Since then, the network has delivered viewers access to some of the most gripping trials of the last several years, including Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard, Alex Murdaugh and the trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Law&Crime, acquired by Jellysmack in 2023, is a leading true-crime network producing premium crime and legal content across major platforms. Its reach spans two FAST channels, multiple streaming partners and a robust social footprint that includes 25 YouTube channels - led by its flagship channel with more than 7 million subscribers.

Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO, said the transaction reflects the company's longstanding entrepreneurial DNA.

"This move is consistent with the way Scripps has operated for nearly a century and a half: we identify where consumer behavior is headed, build and grow businesses that meet those evolving interests and make strategic decisions about how we unlock their greatest value - whether in our portfolio or through exits that strengthen our balance sheet and position us for the future," said Symson. "The Court TV brand we've built is a natural complement to Law&Crime's existing library of crime and trial coverage."

Law&Crime CEO Dan Abrams reiterated the value of continuing to maintain Court TV and Law&Crime as distinct brands.

"There is no better partner than Law&Crime to continue the distinctive Court TV brand and network," said Abrams. "I began my career at Court TV, and we look forward to continuing its important tradition of giving viewers an inside look at some of the most fascinating and important trials. Court TV will become our hub for all trial content and coverage as its own standalone channel and brand."

Financial details are not being disclosed.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, ION Mystery, ION Plus and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Founded in 1878, Scripps is the steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and its longtime motto is: "Give light and the people will find their own way."



ABOUT LAW&CRIME

Law&Crime is the leading multi-platform destination for true crime and legal content, created by ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams. The network features live trials, expert legal commentary, crime documentaries, and investigative reporting, all powered by a seasoned team of legal professionals and journalists. With over 8 million YouTube subscribers and 4.7 billion video views, Law&Crime is the most-watched legal network on digital, cable, and social platforms combined. For more information, visit lawandcrime.com or follow Law&Crime on YouTube and all major platforms.



About Jellysmack

Jellysmack is a holding company focused on owning IP and supporting the infrastructure that powers creators, with deep expertise in social platforms, content distribution and AI-driven technologies. It partners long-term with entrepreneurs shaping the next era of technology and media.