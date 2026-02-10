

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial output logged a renewed contraction in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Tuesday.



Industrial output dropped 2.1 percent on a yearly basis in December, reversing a 2.2 percent increase in November. Moreover, this was the first fall since March.



Among sectors, manufacturing production fell 2.7 percent annually in December, while mining and quarrying output expanded 1.9 percent. Output produced in the utility sector logged a growth of 2.4 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial output growth moderated to 1.2 percent in December from 2.5 percent in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News