

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCHGY) revealed earnings for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR940.4 million, or EUR2.589 per share. This compares with EUR820.6 million, or EUR2.253 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Coca-Cola HBC AG reported adjusted earnings of EUR989.3 million or EUR2.724 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to EUR11.604 billion from EUR10.754 billion last year.



Coca-Cola HBC AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



